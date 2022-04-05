news, local-news,

The Southern Mallee Giants senior footballers are keeping it relatively simple in 2022 after a superb 2021 saw them finish in second position. The side have lost some quality players from from that 2021 side however and are aiming to stay injury-free and work together as a team according to co-coach Luke Mahony. "Obviously we aim to go deep into finals, that's everyone's goal," Mahony said. MORE NEWS: "Initially it's to get our team to gel out on the ground on game day and put everything into place from our preseason." The Giants player losses include star goalkicker Brock Orval (Noradjuha-Quantong), Clint Burdett (Pimpinio) and Cassidy Parish (Grovedale). Without giving too much away, Mahony said that the Giants had acquired "a couple of new recruits". "We're still not sure where we'll sit just yet," he said. "In saying that we're confident with the list we've got. "We've just got to put all of our training into practise now on Saturdays and that will show us how we're shaping up. "We're looking forward to testing ourselves against everyone else when the season kicks off." According to Mahony ball movement was an area of focus for the side in 2022. RELATED NEWS: "We know what our strengths are and we want to use those strengths to try and get us across the line in more games than not so we're trying to work on that side of our game. Along with other areas," he said. After a long preseason Mahoney said the side was "ready for round one" and also pointed to a familiar face to keep an eye on in 2022. "I'd say look out for Coleman Schache, he might get off the leash a little bit not having coaching on his shoulders," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/4b127139-d9b9-4868-b4e4-9ebcbf36e64b.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg