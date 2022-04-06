news, local-news,

Newly-appointed Southern Mallee Giants' A Grade netball coach Anthony Schache wants to see his side "play the best possible netball they can" in 2022. The Giants were almost unstoppable in 2021, only losing one game, however have lost some personnel ahead of 2022. "I'm hoping we'll be competitive, I don't think we'll be as strong as last year," Schache said. READ MORE: "We've probably lost more players than what we've gained. I think we'll be pretty good and competitive in most games." "There's probably not as many netballers travelling as the previous years. "In saying that we've still got a couple from Horsham who are really ripping girls and they've been coming to training in Beulah so that's been good. We might have one coming out of Torquay that's coming out of football." Schache said he was happy with what he had seen at preseason so far and had enjoyed his return to the coaching scene. "Numbers have been ok, we've only got three teams in," he said. "I think we'll have numbers to fill the three teams reasonably comfortably. "I've enjoyed it, it's good, meeting and developing relationships. It's certainly thrown me out of my comfort zone which was what I was looking for. "It's the easy bit preseason, there'll be - I think there'll be some hard decisions to make during the season which is what you want I guess. "I think in the A Grade squad it will be pretty competitive to get a game I'd say." Schache pointed to Amy Walter as a player to keep an eye on for 2022. "She's coming back to netball after four or five years out perhaps and I'm looking forward to what she can bring to the club and games," he said. RELATED NEWS: The Giants coach also gave mention to Emma Mill and Janelle Lawson who have been assisting him over the preseason. "They're helping me out and I'm really rapt with their involvement," he said. "They've both coached in the past and their knowledge of netball is very well respected within the club."

