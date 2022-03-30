news, local-news,

Country music returns to the RSL this week with two stand out shows. The venue's first show of 2022 features Warrnambool-based musicians Robyn Gleeson and Joe Musico, with a dinner and show on a Thursday, March 31, followed by a morning melodies at 10am on Friday, April 1. Known as the 'Queen of country in the Western District' Ms Gleeson will play some of her favourite tracks from her debut album 'Just Me' which includes the single 'Rose to a Coal Miner's Daughter'. Mr Musico will play a mix of classics to his own tracks, ensuring there's something for any country music lover. READ MORE: Haven Tennis Centenary celebrations a smash hit Horsham Country Music Secretary Lyall Wheaton said the show was just the tip of the iceberg regarding what was on offer throughout 2022. "Plans are progressing to bring Rodney Vincent and Lucky Star to Horsham in June," he said. He added he hoped to lock in Brian Letton, Kiara Rodrigues, Sandy Dodd and Col Perkins to visit the Horsham RSL later in 2022. For more information, contact the Horsham RSL on 5382 5912. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

