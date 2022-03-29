news, local-news,

A new report says that the Wimmera is underserviced by reliable public transport resulting in limited economic growth for the region. Infrastructure Victoria released its Regional Strengths and Infrastructure Gaps report in early March 2022, which looked at how key sectors operate in regions across the state. In the Wimmera, the report found shortcomings in public transport and housing, stating "car dependence exacerbates challenges created by an ageing population living in towns with limited access to public health services." The report found that in the Wimmera Southern Mallee region, only 55 per cent of residents lived within ready access to public transport, as opposed to the Victorian average of 74 per cent. The findings prompted feedback from Lowan member Emma Kealy, who said the report highlighted the shortcomings of the state government's approach to regional public transport. READ MORE: "The unreliability and ongoing neglect of regional Victoria's public transport infrastructure is a handbrake on regional Victoria's growth," Ms Kealy said. "In regions like the Mallee and the Grampians, public transport is almost non-existent, further disadvantaging communities and stunting development." The debate on a Wimmera passenger rail service has a long history since trains were closed to Horsham and Dimboola under the Kennett government in 1993. In 2004, passenger train services returned to Ararat; however, the remainder of the region was still served by bus services. Horsham Rural City Council mayor Robyn Gulline said the council had been advocating for the return of passenger rail to the region but found little support for the idea in the state government's ranks beyond upper house member Stuart Grimley. "At every opportunity where they are asked to provide feedback, the community's top priority is the return of passenger rail to Horsham," Cr Gulline said. "That is something that we have time and time again put forward to the state government. "We will continue our advocacy despite the current state government saying it is off the table. Community advocacy is our role so we will continue to prosecute the case." In March 2021, the research group Rail Futures Institute met with local government councils in the region to discuss the potential return of passenger rail to the Wimmera. The discussion was built on the back of earlier research by the group, which shared similar conclusions to the infrastructure Australia report. Despite an appetite from local government for the return of rail, there have been no clear signs from the Victorian government of a return to a daily service. A Victorian government spokesperson said the government had brought back the Overland train - a twice-weekly rail service - and was looking to expand bus and heavy vehicle transport efficiencies. "We listened to local councils and communities who told us that continuing to run the Overland train was a top transport priority, so in 2020 we entered into a new third-year agreement to fund the Overland," the spokesperson said. "Only the Andrew's Labor government has been able to deliver an unprecedented program of road upgrades and maintenance to ensure thousands of kilometres of Victorian roads are safer and more reliable." OTHER NEWS: The spokesperson said the government had introduced efficiencies into Horsham's bus service, which started in January 2020. The construction of new bus stops and consolidation of the city's seven bus routes into four more high-frequency routes were among the improvements. However, Cr Gulline said bus transport was not suited for everyone in the community and called for more alternatives to either bus or car. "We have people who can't use the bus service because they have small children and it is just not practical. We have people with mobility issues, disabilities," she said. "Climbing up in and out of the bus is really not appropriate for those people, and then when they get the Ararat, they have to manhandle their luggage. "We need to come up with something that provides and greater and more equitable service to our residents that helps them head down the highway." Read the complete Infrastructure Australia report here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/08c0198b-a83e-42a5-b939-a1aa3820060b.JPG/r4_218_4239_2611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg