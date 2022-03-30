news, local-news,

On Sunday three Wimmera footballers helped the Greater Western Victoria Rebels secure their second win of the Girl's NAB League season. Dimboola's Paige Glover and Brook Ward and Horsham's Olivia Brilliant both featured in the round 10 18-point victory over the Sandringham Dragons at RSEA Park. READ MORE: Ward in her sixth game for the season was named her side's second best player, while Brilliant in just her second game after debuting the week prior against the Western Jets, was named as the side's fifth best player. Glover has featured in all nine games so far for the Rebels, kicking six goals including a three-goal haul against the Geelong Falcons. After ten rounds the Rebels sit 11th on the ladder and travel to face the tenth-placed Bendigo Pioneers on Saturday, in round one of the finals. Horsham's Darcie Landrigan also appeared three times for the side during the season and kicked a goal in their round one match against the Gippsland Power. MORE NEWS: Landrigan has also played two games for the Rebels Girl's Under 17s Futures side, while Horsham's Ella Caris (four games) and Kaniva's Alexis Hawker (four games) have been regular fixtures in the side. The Rebels Futures team sat fifth on the ladder after seven rounds, playing their last game on March 6 against the Geelong Falcons.

