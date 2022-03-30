news, local-news,

The Wimmera River Parkrun is holding an Outrun the Ump themed day on Saturday one week out from the Wimmera Football Netball League and Horsham District Football League season openers. The event is exactly like normal Parkrun, except there will be football umpires from the region racing in the event wearing their green attire. READ MORE: Participants of all abilities are encouraged to come down for a walk, jog, or run and pick out an umpire to keep up with or outrun. Wimmera-Mallee umpires director and head coach Cameron Pickering said that the event is a "great concept". "This is a great way for umpires to promote the health and social benefits of umpiring, whilst having a run themselves," he said. The day also provides an opportunity for those looking at trying umpiring to speak face-to-face with current umpires. According to Pickering, the region's umpires are going through their final preparations ahead of the season but are still looking for new members. MORE NEWS: He urged anyone interested in umpiring or seeking more information about Outrun the Ump to give him a call on 0428922589. "It's not too late," he said.

