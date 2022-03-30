news, local-news,

Horsham Rural City Council has postponed a decision to enter into an agreement of collaboration with the company behind a proposed mineral sands mine near Dooen. On Monday March 28, Council was set to vote on whether to accept a proposed agreement with WIM Resources concerning the company's Avonbank Project. However, with councillors Di Bell, Claudia Haenel and Ian Ross absent from Council's meeting, and Horsham mayor Robyn Gulline recusing herself from discussions citing a conflict of interst, the decision was made to set up a sub-committee. The committee, to be chaired by Councillor Penny Flynn and comprising of Councillors Bell, Haenel, Ross, Flynn, Power and Bowe, will meet on Monday April 4 to discuss the proposed agreement. The agreement would "confirm the principles of a collaborative approach...(and) develop processes to support (HRCC and WIM Resources) working cooperatively and collaboratively". READ MORE: Mayor Robyn Gulline, who recused herself from the proposal citing a conflict of interest, said the memorandum was about ensuring the Wimmera was at the forefront of decision making around the project. "This memorandum of understanding is really about helping the company do the best it can for the community, but I'm not party to any of the discussions," Cr Gulline said. "We've appointed a delegated committee of councillors, other than myself, who will discuss (the memorandum) and make that determination." WIM is an Australian heavy mineral sands mining company, with one of the largest portfolios of mineral sands in the world. Avonbank is the company's flagship project and is located 15km north of Horsham. WIM anticipates mining the mineral sands ore body over a period of thirty-six years. MORE NEWS: Cr Gulline emphasised the decision was about how HRCC would work with WIM Resources. "This memorandum will be attached to EES, the environmental study that the mine have to lodge with the government as part of their application and then the government will make their determination," she said. "At which point it will go to public comment, and Council will be able to put a submission if that's what they so choose, I won't be in the room. "The only thing we really have any say over is the road management plan. As far as the mine goes, that's Council's only role." The mine will supply mineral concentrate containing zircon, ilmenite, and minor rare earth by products to offshore markets. WIM has been investing in the project for almost a decade and recently completed a test pit and pilot plant at the site.

