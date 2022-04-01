news, local-news,

The Horsham Demons Under 18s girls' footballers first round home clash with Portland will "be a good introduction" to the season according to coach Terry Arnel. Portland finished the 2021 Western Victoria Female Football League season as the minor premiers, while the Demons finished third. READ MORE: "It will be a learning on the job thing for the first couple of weeks because we haven't been able to get all the side together to train with because there's a few deb balls and stuff going on at the moment," Arnel said on Tuesday. "The level of interest is strong so I'm confident we'll be able to put some good sides on the park." The Demons will receive a boost once their Greater Western Victoria Rebels players return from NAB League duties. The Rebels play their final NAB League game on Saturday against the Bendigo Pioneers. "There's about five or six that have been through that program and playing footy for two or three months now," Arnel said. "We're just about to welcome all those girls back. They'll be well and truly advanced to where the other ones are." The Demons have had "a pretty good return" on their players from 2021 according to Arnel. "And we've had a good level of interest from new players in that age group," he said. The Demons have also been running an under 14s come and try program. "The league is hoping to get that age cohort up next year," Arnel said. MORE NEWS: "We're going into our third week of that tomorrow. "All those interested girls we just want to give them the opportunity." The Demons Women's side have round one off after Portland were forced to forfeit due to limited player availability. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/990a15c9-fc40-461f-a6d1-e0095a640408.JPG/r467_446_2051_1341_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg