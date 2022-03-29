Horsham Police receive top honours for disability program

news, local-news,

HORSHAM Police Station has been honoured for its work with people with disabilities at 2022's Public Advocate Awards. The station was awarded the Regional Independent Third Persons Program award, which recognises the effort put into delivering the program by Horsham police officers. The Independent Third Persons program provides people with disabilities an independent advocate while dealing with the police to make sure they understand their rights and police procedures. Independent Third Persons operate similarly to independent persons required for juveniles under police supervision, however require special training from the Office of the Public Advocate. Horsham Superintendent Ian Milner said the program was critical to making sure people with disabilities were getting fair treatment while involved with the police. READ MORE: "It ensured that they know their rights, and what is going on," he said. "It can be quite intimidating when you are brought into a police station for an interview. This is another means or process we can ensure that people aren't disadvantaged during this process." Independent Third Persons are volunteers who have been selected and trained for the position. They can also act as an independent person to a juvenile if no relatives or close friends are available. As part of the awards process, Horsham Police Station was nominated by an Independent Third Person who worked with them previously. The third person, who regularly attends the Horsham Police Station said the officers had a calm and considerate approach when it came to engaging people with disabilities. "I have been at Horsham several times with a particular person with a complex mental health diagnosis. They don't often understand why they are there," they said. "Police sit with them, they take their time, they never rush. The way they talk to them is always with patience and respect. Often, an interview cannot proceed, however, the treatment this person receives at this station is consistently calm and respectful to their needs. "There is also a specific officer who engages with children and First Nations people with incredible sensitivity and respect. "I am very impressed with the way they engage with their community; even the security officers at the back of the station are kind and patient offering even very agitated people a cup of tea to help reduce their stress. The culture at Horsham is great and positive, from the senior leadership to the security officers." OTHER NEWS: The Independent Third Person said the station had also shown an overwhelming amount of support when their late husband had passed away. "On a personal note, my husband who died recently was also an ITP. I was very touched by the way the police at this station engaged with our family when he retired as an ITP due to ill health," they said. "I would also like to mention that 14 officers from Horsham attended my late husband's funeral, which was unexpected but very appreciated. "This goes to demonstrate Horsham's attitude towards people in their community who have a cognitive impairment, however, also how much they respect and value local ITPs." In lieu of an in-person ceremony, officers attended an online event and had the award delivered to the station. Superintendent Milner said the entire station, from regular police officers to the Criminal Investigative Unit and Family Violence unit should be proud of the accomplishment. "I think it just shows that there is dedication, care and commitment around the policing service that Horsham provides to its community," he said. "The community can rest assured that we do make sure everyone's rights are catered for and observed when they come under police tension."

