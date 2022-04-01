news, local-news,

Natimuk United Football Netball Club has been recognised for its response as a club to the COVID-19 pandemic. In mid-March the club won the Good Sports' Staying Connected Award for their commitment to keeping their members connected through the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing lockdowns. READ MORE: Held in Melbourne the Awards ceremony recognised Good Sports clubs and their dedicated volunteers from across the country who are passionate about community, their members and making their club the very best it can be. As a result of the award Natimuk United will receive $1,000 for implementing creative initiatives like online workouts, trivia nights and a virtual canteen fundraiser to keep members engaged and connected despite being physically apart. "We believed that staying connected during lockdowns was just an extension of the Good Sports values of creating a safe environment for our members and looking out for their health and wellbeing," said Club Secretary Shelly Stockdale. "Despite a tough 2021, we feel like the club is closer than ever through our lockdown activities and winning the Staying Connected Award has been the perfect way to celebrate our increased connection and the end of restrictions." The Good Sports Awards are the ultimate trophy for any Good Sports club. Minister for Community Sport Ros Spence MP congratulated all finalists. "Community sports are integral to Victorian communities and brings people together in so many ways," Minister Spence said. "I congratulate Natimuk United Football and Netball Club and every incredible Victorian Good Sports Awards finalist demonstrates the impact community sport has in shaping positive, life-long behaviours." MORE NEWS: Alcohol and Drug Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Dr Erin Lalor, praised this year's winners as community champions. "Every Good Sports Award nominee, finalist and winner should be incredibly proud of the dedication they've shown toward their community, members and club," said Dr Lalor. "We hope that Good Sports Awards has given clubs an opportunity to reflect on their wins on and off the field, and celebrate their achievements especially for those clubs who were affected once again by COVID-19 restrictions."

