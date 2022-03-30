Federal budget 2022: What the budget means for the Wimmera

news, local-news,

One off payments and temporary tax relief are on the table in 2022-23's Federal Budget, however Wimmera residents will need to wait until the election campaign, or state budget to see major regional projects delivered. The federal budget, handed down by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday night, focused on cost-of-living support and pandemic recovery measures, as expected. The fuel excise will be cut in half for six months, saving 22.1 cents per litre from March 30, and in his speech, Mr Frydenberg said "(it) will flow through to the bowser over the next two weeks" The federal budget, handed down by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday night, focused on cost-of-living support and pandemic recovery measures, as expected. The fuel excise will be cut in half for six months, saving 22.1 cents per litre from March 30, and in his speech, Mr Frydenberg said "(it) will flow through to the bowser over the next two weeks" RELATED - Winners and losers in the 2022 federal budget Horsham Rural City Council mayor Robyn Gulline said Council welcomed the Federal governments' focus on regional Australia. "Council is heavily reliant on grants from the Federal Government to deliver, maintain and upgrade our roads, footpaths, bridges and other facilities and infrastructure that residents and visitors to our Regional City both need and deserve. "Extending the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program is great news as it delivers untied grant funds that give Council the opportunity to deliver priority projects for our community. "LRCI funds are currently delivering improvements along the Wimmera River including the Nature Water Play Park, shared tracks, new accessible toilet block, BBQ shelters, nodes, Angling Club pergola and the Hamilton Street Pedestrian Bridge." On top of $500 million extension of the LRCI Program, $2.8 billion has been invested in untied Financial Assistance Grants, with $2.1 billion to be brought forward this financial year. Roads to Recovery Funding is earmarked to receive $491 million, while roads are also the target of $129 million for the Black Spot Program and $131 million for the Bridges Renewal Program. Expansion of digital mobile coverage in regional Australia will receive $818 million over five years. Other programs that may impact the Wimmera announced in the budget include the Regional Accelerator Program - $2 billion for regional manufacturing, education, supply chains, export opportunities and defence industry. OTHER NEWS: The Federal government has also set aside $150 million to fund the construction of complementary infrastructure projects that will unlock benefits of inland rail for regional economies. Road safety projects will receive $180.1 million to establish the Regional Australia Level Crossing Safety Program; including $160 million for upgrades to level crossings. Freight supply chains will be "enhanced" with $880 million for the Roads of Strategic Importance initiative to improve road safety, enhance productivity and boost the resilience of freight network. Out-of-pocket costs to magnetic resonance imaging services in rural and remote areas will be reduced and access expanded with $66 million in funding. While more details of what the budget means to Horsham Rural City Council in real terms will be known in due course, Cr Gulline said Council was pleased with one announcement in particular. "Council also welcomes the Australian Government commitment of $2.2 million to fund a business case that will evaluate the upgrade of the Maroona to Portland Port Rail Line in south-western Victoria," she said. "Key stakeholders have been advocating to upgrade the line from 19 tonne axle loads (TAL) to 23 TAL to strengthen the competitiveness of the line and benefit from adjoining lines with higher axle loads. READ MORE: "Upgrading this key section of the Ararat-Portland line will enable more competitive freight options for grain and mineral sands to be transported to Portland port." However, there was no new direct investment into renewable energy projects included in the budget. Wimmera Development Association executive director Chris Sounness said much of the renewable investment into the region would begin in earnest once the proposed Western Victorian Transmission Network project was approved. The project would consist of a 190km overhead high-voltage electricity transmission line which will carry electricity from the region to Melbourne's southeast. "We have just really got to encourage people to see the value of the Western Victorian Transmission Line project because that will be a game-changer for us as a region," he said. "What we are hoping to see over time is more opportunities for investments in renewable energy, and for that we need the infrastructure to be completed as soon as possible."

