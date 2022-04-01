news, local-news,

An important equipment upgrade in Wimmera Base Hospital's maternity unit will provide reassurance for the region's expectant parents and families. The hospital's ladies auxiliary has kindly purchased two new neonatal incubators for Yandilla, replacing equipment that had been in operation for more than a decade. Grampians Health Horsham acting director of Clinical Services Maree Markby said the new neonatal incubators were a big jump in quality from the previous models. "The incubators are used to support newborn infants that may be born premature or unwell ... or both," Ms Markby said. READ MORE: "They provide a safe and temperature-controlled environment for life-saving care," she said. "These new units provide for monitoring of a baby's temperature, oxygen levels and heart rate as well as the baby's weight. It also constantly monitors the temperature and humidity within the incubator space." Ms Markby said there were a number of new technology features on the incubators, including a touch screen control panel that was clearly visible in all lighting and silent in operation. "The panel provides all the baby information you need," she said. "There's also an x-ray cassette tray for taking x-rays without disturbing the baby, 'air-curtains' that assist with temperature control when the access doors need to be opened to provide care and an easy cleaning system that allows for observation and changing of air filters without interfering with the function of the equipment." Ms Markby and acting Yandilla nurse unit manager Jane Rentsch thanked the WBH Ladies Auxiliary for their ongoing work in supporting the hospital with vital equipment. "They really do an outstanding job running fundraisers and keeping the Opportunity Shop going through COVID restrictions," Ms Markby said. "We have given the previous incubators to a veterinary clinic to support animal babies." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/ada7ade1-28a3-4747-a70b-96d25a551aca.JPG/r3_165_4622_2775_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg