Hamilton Street footbridge to give Horsham residents 'choices'

A planned pedestrian bridge to cross the Wimmera River at Hamilton Street will give residents "choice", according to Horsham mayor Robyn Gulline. State government funding for the project was announced on Tuesday, with the Victorian government putting $1.225 million towards the project. The announcement comes after a motion to apply for $2.1 million in funding was defeated at a council meeting in March 2021. Cr Gulline said the announcement was the latest in a long journey for the project, which has been the subject of much debate in the community. "Members of the community who've been living in that side of the city have been asking for this since as least 2010," Cr Gulline said. Have you got anything to say on this issue? Get in touch! alex.blain@mailtimes.com.au READ MORE: "It will assist all... I had a gentleman in his seventies on a gopher the other week say he can't wait for it to be built so he can go over and visit his children and his grandchildren." The Victorian Government confirmed it would provide $1.225 million through its Regional Infrastructure Fund, adding to the Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure contribution announced last year. The entire $2.45 million project will be paid for with external funding. "Rate payers aren't paying for this footbridge at all," Cr Gulline said. Council approved a contract for the design and construction of the bridge at its meeting on Monday. MORE NEWS: Work will begin immediately on the detailed construction drawings and pre-fabrication of steel works. According to Horsham Rural City Council, works will begin in the second half of 2022, with the bridge is aimed to be completed by the end of the year. The pedestrian bridge will link the newly developed residential areas on the south-east side of the Wimmera River with Horsham's central activity district, several schools and the Wimmera Base Hospital. "Not every family will need to drive their children to school, there will be times when they will walk," Cr Gulline said. "Children will be able to walk or ride their bikes as they get older, because there are three or four schools in the vicinity of the footbridge. "It's not going to suit everyone, every day but my big mantra is choices. "We're giving people choices on how they get to school, or get to work. OTHER NEWS: "So many people use our river... it just gives them a different path, and if it encourages more people to be active, that's a great thing. "If you don't want to walk over it, that's okay, if you want to continue to take your car, that's okay." Cr Gulline said the bridge would help link the city and provide a social connection for the community. "There's a lot of social connections the bridge will be able to enhance, foster and facilitate," she said. "Particularly coming out of COVID, we need those social connections back again. "Some people have got friends who live on the other side, and we'll be able to have a barbecue with them and walk home, we won't have to worry about driving." "We are just so delighted with the funding announcement has come through and rate payers are getting an great piece of infrastructure for forever into the future, and it's been funded by external sources." Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford said the project was a positive outcome for the Horsham community. "Investments like the Hamilton Street Pedestrian Bridge demonstrate how we are supporting the projects that matter, while driving a much-needed economic boost across the state," Ms Pulford said. Cr Gulline said a second road bridge project for Horsham was also in the early stages of development. "A second road bridge is currently undergoing a cultural heritage investigation, because there is a nationally significant indigenous site south of the river," Cr Gulline said. "There is no line on the map at this point, there won't be any proposals until the cultural heritage work is done. "The state and federal government are committed to another roadbridge." Cr Gulline said Council were hoping to have alternate routes available for public comment by the end of 2022. "We'll be keeping people updated as much as we can, but at this point it is happening," Cr Gulline said. "In the May budget last year, the Federal government put forward money for the investigations of alternate truck routes and this cultural heritage work is the first step in that process." Cr Gulline said the second road bridge would have to be a multi-vehicle bridge which takes large vehicles. "The Federal government is fully supportive of another vehicle bridge, but only one that is capable take trucks," Cr Gulline said. "They have assured us they won't put another bridge in the city just for cars, because we do not have the volume of traffic that will warrant it; they will not fund it and Council can't afford it." "We are relying on state and Federal government to find these paths that will help take the trucks out of Natimuk Road, Wilson Street, Dimboola Road, Dooen Road and McPherson Street. "We're serious about taking as many trucks as we can, that do not need to be in the city centre, out of the city."

