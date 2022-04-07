news, local-news,

Minyip-Murtoa will look to "enjoy what they're doing" when they begin their assault on the 2022 season, according to new coach Tim Mackenzie. "We've got to trust in our game plan and the results will come," Mackenzie said. "First and foremost enjoy playing footy, that's why we play." READ MORE: The Burras have lost some quality personnel since their 2021 minor premiership but still have plenty of talent across the park including 2021 Toohey Medallist Kieran Delahunty. Players that won't be pulling on a Burras' guernsey in 2022 include midfield guns Tim and Ben McIntyre (Edenhope-Apsley) and Kade and Nick Petering (Bell Park), while WFNL 2021 leading goalkicker Brayden Ison has left for Rupanyup. The club however have added some recruits, none bigger than former Fremantle AFL key position player, Tanner Smith. "We're hoping to cover the losses," Mackenzie said. "My whole message during preseason to everyone is those guys leaving is obviously not great but it means opportunity for people to fill that void. "I've gotten a good response out of the boys so far." McKenzie has been impressed by what he's witnessed during preseason and despite their near-perfect 2022 season said there's "always room for improvement". "We've been working on a lot of different concepts around our game plan and honing in on them," he said. "And obviously trying to get a lot of fitness in. "We've been getting good numbers and it's been really enjoyable. "I don't think we perfected the game plan at all last year. We've still got a lot of room for improvement so that's all I've been working on in preseason, just to improve what we've been doing and keep working on what we see as what's made us successful over the last couple of years." McKenzie highlighted some of the Burras' young talent as players to keep an eye out for in 2022. RELATED NEWS: "A local boy Nic Ballagh, he's a really raw kid, but he's got a few tricks," he said. "Lachie Johns (is another) and his older brother Mitch Johns has come across as a recruit, he's a good player. "Oscar Gawith's definitely one to watch. He stepped on the scene last year and took the opportunity with both hands. Obviously he's only going to get better with age." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/17741503-b22a-45e0-9a98-f9ac85549bb7.jpg/r1211_656_3670_2045_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg