news, local-news,

The Horsham Saints will look to rectify missing finals during a "disappointing" 2021 campaign, according to co-coach Jess Cannane. "Last year our A-Grade side would have been then only side in our netball and football club not to make finals, so that's pretty disappointing," Cannane said. "We'll be looking at rectifying that.. a finals berth is where we're headed." "You can see that from the girls, they've done some thinking in the off season and it's definitely a goal to get back into finals." READ MORE: Cannane said the Saints were "pretty fortunate" to have maintained most of their list from 2021, with a few notable additions. "We've managed to get about ninety percent of our list as returning players, which is awesome and we've managed to pick up a few recruits," Cannane said. "We've got a really good core, and I'm looking forward to seeing my co-coach coming back on court after having babies. "Shannon Cross is coming back in, that will be very handy for our attack end." MORE NEWS: Joining the established list, Cannane highlighted that rising stars Jorja Clode and Sophie Taylor, who were both selected for the 2022 Netball Victoria Northern Talent Academy, will get a chance at senior netball. "I'm looking forward to seeing what those girls can do," Cannane said. Cannane said that the Saints would look to improve scoring in season 2022, to relieve pressure on their defensive structures. "As soon as you put the ball through the hoop it makes it a little bit easier in netball to stay in front, (we're looking to) reward our defensive pressure," Cannane said. "It's a bit tricky when you put it on two players but we'll see what happens." With the off season wait almost over, Cannane said the Saints players were raring to start playing. "We've got lots of numbers at training and there's a fair bit of excitement around the season," Cannane said. "Hopefully we can get a full season... we'll plan for that and hope for the best. "(I'm) looking forward to seeing what the girls can put together on gameday." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/ec501f60-696e-4414-9880-bfface373026.jpg/r6_0_1995_1124_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg