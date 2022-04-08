news, local-news,

According to new coach Sheridan Petering, Minyip-Murtoa's A Grade netballers will focus on "building really strong relationships" with each other as they aim to make a return to the top-five in 2022. The Burras won the 2019 premiership, but had a down year with a fresh side in 2021 and finished eighth. "If we can build those really strong relationships right from the word go within each team I think the success will definitely follow," Petering said to the Wimmera Mail-Times in February. READ MORE: "If the girls are having fun and they're enjoying each other's company and they're wanting to get to training every week and they're excited about playing and trying new things, then the success will come at the end of the day." Petering said she wants the Burras to "definitely make finals at least". "And see how far we can go with that," she said. "I think we do have a couple of new faces but the team will be relatively similar to last year. "Just building on what Jess (Newell) built with the girls last year and kinda putting my own spin on it but we'll definitely be looking to be there at that pointy end of the season." Petering had been impressed by the numbers at preseason especially with the hot weather. She pointed to her side's 'toughness as an aspect of their game they will look to improve on. "Going in hard for the ball and working on our defensive structures," she said. "It's probably going to be all over the court that we can improve on and that will come." On the court Petering highlighted several players to keep an eye on in 2022. "Meg Cashin had a really strong year last year and I think she is definitely one to watch this year," Petering said. RELATED NEWS: "She's fit, she's tough and she's looking forward to another big year. "Another one would probably be Maddie Morgan. She has really stepped up into that goalie position and I think she'll really make it her own this year. "Probably another one is Emily Langley. She was quite a strong defender last year and I'm really keen to work with her and see what we can get out of her this year."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/1ee210b9-22a3-44a0-a51b-bae37ff908c9.jpg/r483_498_4554_2798_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg