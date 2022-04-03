news, local-news,

Natimuk United's Senior footballers will look to "move the ball a bit quicker" in 2022 according to club president Greg Radford. The Rams finished the 2021 season in sixth; the last finals spot. READ MORE: "Our centre clearances have always been strong," Radford said in March. "It's what we do with it after that is sometimes we just let ourselves down a little bit. "But I think that bit of extra pace just to get an extra yard and take the pressure off a bit, I think that'll be good." The extra pace that Radford is referring to comes in the form of some of their recruits. "We've lost Alex Ridsdale, he leaves a bit of a hole, but we've replaced him with a guy from Mildura, Matt Lee," he said. "He's sorta a like for like and we picked up another good recruit in Zac Smith. "Zac's got quite good pace so that's good. "We are really going to be going with the same group of players this year." Radford said the Rams are "confident they can hopefully make the finals again". "We're aiming to just put ourselves in a position with a chance and that goes for every game we play," he said. "That's why we play footy." The Rams will hope Dylan Bates and Nathan Koenig can replicate their sublime 2021 form. Bates finished equal third in the Dellar Medal and took out the Best Under 21 Player in the League. Koenig slotted an impressive 45 goals to place equal second in the League's goalkicking charts. "We're looking forward to a big one from Dylan Bates again this year, Nathan Koenig, those type of players that can win games for you," Radford said. "We've got another young fella Dylan Baker. He's pretty handy up forward." At the time the Wimmera Mail-Times spoke to Radford, he was anticipating an increase in numbers on the training track as the season drew near. "I guess we're the same as every other club," he said. RELATED NEWS: "We're struggling a little bit to get to training. We've got committed players but they're just not seeming to come to training. "But our juniors have been really strong. "With our senior footballers we've had something like 45 train, but not all on one night. But we're confident it will happen."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/b3c17ec5-53b8-44cb-b3e3-f2834f422509.jpg/r2_55_1021_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg