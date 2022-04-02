news, local-news,

After breaking their finals hoodoo in 2021, Jeparit-Rainbow co-coach Penny Fisher said the side will use that success as a "stepping stone" for season 2022. Fisher said she wants to develop belief and a culture of winning at the Storm, after a long time away from the top. "Jeparit-Rainbow haven't played finals in a long time, and that can impact our mindset," Fisher said. "It's going to be a work in progress... I want the girls to know they're worthy of winning...it will take time, and that's okay." "Last year was a very positive step in the right direction; we finally made finals which was very exciting. READ MORE: "Now we've got to say that's our benchmark... I'm hoping we can just keep going from where we left off and keep that momentum going." The Storm will be without goalkeeper Brianne Eastick on maternity leave, however Fisher said the club's 2019 Under 17 Best and Fairest winner Olivia Revell will go some way to filling that gap. "(Revell) has been away at uni but she's back fulltime now," Fisher said. "She'll fill that spot and allow us to work around that." The Storm will be bolstered by the inclusion of star Rylee Cocks, who won the club's 2017 A Grade Best and Fairest Award and came third in 2019. Cocks suffered an ACL injury before the 2021 season and should be a worrisome inclusion for the Storm's opponents. MORE NEWS: "That'll actually be a big in, we were lacking a bit of depth in our midcourt," Fisher said. Georgia Batson, Storm co-coach in 2022, is another rising star to watch, according to Fisher. "That was her first year, last year... she'll step up for sure this year again," Fisher said. Competitiveness against the top sides is high on Fisher's agenda. "We made finals, but the teams above us pretty much thrashed us," Fisher said. "I'm not expecting us to necessarily beat those teams, but if we can better ourselves against those teams with more defensive pressure down the court, that'll be something I'll be happy with. "We're sitting in there, but we need to make more of an impact." Fisher said consistency was another area of focus for the Storm in 2022. "One week we'll have a big win, then we might just win and the next we'll have a huge loss," Fisher said. "There's no borderline, we're either one extreme or the other; we just do need some consistency. "Hopefully that comes with playing all the time and getting a full season." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/a84cb075-99f4-4256-8b6e-aab1df83732c.jpg/r845_1119_3732_2750_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg