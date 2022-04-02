news, local-news,

Warrack Eagles coach Ashlynn McKenzie said the Eagles are looking to get back to their best after an interrupted 2021. "I just want the girls to go out there and have a ripper season," McKenzie said. "I always want it to be enjoyable, but at the same time I want us to be playing the best netball we possibly can." The Eagles have made a few changes in the off season, and will have to cover the loss of a three-time Hatcher medalist and premiership hero. "Our biggest loss this year has probably been the retirement of Sarah Spicer," McKenzie said. READ MORE: "That's left a big hole in the senior ranks, but it's a great challenge for the younger girls to step up without the experience of Sarah." In particular, McKenzie said rising star Molly Stewart would be one to watch in 2022. "She's one of the junior players whose stepped up into A Grade over the last couple of years; she really started to come into her own last season," McKenzie said. "If Molly keeps the form from the pre-season she's had, I think she'll be really good this year." Veterans Bridie McKenzie and Emma Koschitzke will still be on hand to guide the Eagles young squad, McKenzie said. "Having them back out on the court will definitely provide some good seniority and balance during games," McKenzie said. MORE NEWS: That leadership will be important to help the Eagles be more consistent in 2022, one of McKenzie's goals. "There were times when we let the game get away from us," McKenzie said. "That was just through making silly choices and getting a bit flustered out on the court." "If we can hold our heads a bit better this year, be a bit more composed when we do have the ball and ensuring we're finishing off the way we want to finish off, I think it'll make a big difference for us this season." During pre-season, the Eagles emphasised fitness and endurance, to help players see out "four quarters of tough netball". "We found the last couple of years with COVID and interrupted seasons, that our fitness had been lacking when it comes to those harder, more fast-paced games," McKenzie said. Despite the changes in the team, McKenzie is optimistic about the season. "It'll be a bit of a development year for us... but I don't think that means our quality of netball is going to drop any lower," McKenzie said. "We're determined little buggers at Warrack and we love winning netball. "As long as we come out with that attitude on the court, I'll be proud of the girls." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

