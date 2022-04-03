news, local-news,

Player development looms as a key focus for Natimuk United's new-look A Grade netball side in 2022 according to coach Casey Vanstan. The Rams finished 2021 in seventh position but will field a different looking side in 2022 due to players stepping away and down from the premier grade. READ MORE: "We're mainly focusing this year on development and giving those people who haven't previously played A Grade a chance to step up," Vanstan said. "We are basically a new side, there's only four of us remaining from last year. And that includes one player who was a junior last year and a senior now. "It might take a little while to find our feet because a lot of us haven't played together before but it's exciting as well because it does give different people opportunities. "Emily Hateley who is assisting me, we're looking forward to developing those new players. We're really excited to see what we can achieve this year." Some of the players Vanstan is eager to witness in the top grade include rising goalies Georgie Hobbs and Courtney Cameron. "They'll be rotating with Dan Hanson," she said. "So I'm looking forward to seeing how they step up and how they handle the pressure and I'm sure they can. "Really I'm just looking forward to seeing how we all develop." RELATED NEWS: Vanstan has a simple mantra she hopes her side can follow to success. "Probably the main goal which is something that I've always carried with me and put forth in other years when I've coached is to just never give up," she said. "It doesn't matter whether your down by heaps or your winning. Just always put your best foot forward really." While some clubs may have struggled for preseason numbers, Vanstan has been impressed by the Rams' "good turnout". "It's great to see," she said. "We've all sorta settled in and we're eager to start the season. " Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/2bc82ca2-5cf5-4955-80af-3be5c01ee8de.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg