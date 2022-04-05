news, local-news,

Taylors Lake will not field an A Grade side for the second year in a row after granted an exemption in March, after being unable to recruit enough A Grade players. B-Grade coach Tammy McDonald said the club was determined to field an A Grade side before the call was made to ask for an exemption. "Circumstances changed a bit and we ended up only retaining three of our B Grade side from 2021," McDonald said. "It's through various things, most of them were actually relocating; they moved to other towns for work or one girl who moved to Queensland for school." "We tried so many avenues to recruit some potential A Grade players... the players we did recruit are good players, but they're not A Grade players, and they know that." READ MORE: McDonald said the decision not to field an A Grade side was one that the club or the league treated very seriously. "It took a lot of consideration and thought on behalf of the league, they didn't take it lightly," McDonald said. Despite not fielding an A Grade team, McDonald said the club's preseason had been a success. "Our preseason has actually been really great," McDonald said. "We started in January and we've had a consistent turn up on both Tuesdays and Thursdays ever since we started, which has been fantastic." MORE NEWS: "Preseason is normally a little bit more rushed for us, but we started a earlier than we normally do this year to try to put in a good solid preseason." McDonald said the club's goal in 2022 will be to develop players' skills for a return to A Grade. "Our focus (in B Grade) this year will be about playing as a team. Our B Grade players will be relatively new to each other," McDonald said. "It will be about finding how they gel together and working out the best combinations on court "We're still focusing on skill development; we have a very young side, they're coming out of junior games and if they've been playing seniors, it's at a lower level than B Grade." "We see potential in a lot of these players to play great netball in the future, they're just aren't ready yet." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

