Taylors Lake are poised to spring up the ladder in 2022, but the club is taking the season one week at a time, according to president Travis Mackley. "It's hard to predict. Anything can happen week to week with COVID... it's just about gelling more as a team more than anything else," Mackley said. "But we'd be wanting to improve on last year, that's our main goal." Taylors Lake finished ninth after a forgettable 2021 campaign, but the club has recruited well in the off season, Mackley said. "We've lost a couple and picked up a couple... but our ins outweigh our outs, we're in front quality-wise," Mackley said. READ MORE: While a rise up the ladder is the goal, Mackley said that the club was just looking forward to completing a full season. "Everything's more about participation this year, getting everyone up and about and get every side back on the park without COVID interruptions," Mackley said. "Everyone can't wait for it to start... it's getting closer, everyone's just about had enough of training and wants to play." Likewise, new coach Lee Marshall has been quick to take to the role, according to Mackley. "He helped out Brandon a fair bit last year, and between him and (assistant coach) Tommy Clugston they're doing a good job," Mackley said. MORE NEWS: Players to watch this season include both Marshall and Clugston, as well as returning players Joey Watkins and key defender Kobe Smith as key members of the Lakers' engine room. One addition is Michael Pohlner who played for Wimmera Football Netball League minor premiers Minyip-Murtoa in 2021 and Dimboola before that. "We're got a good mix amongst it, and we've got more experience this year," Mackley said. Mackley said the Lakers will be playing a looser, faster brand of football in 2022. "Our team is a bit younger and probably a bit quicker... because we're small, we'll have to run the ball pretty quickly," Mackley said. "In the two practice matches we've played, we've come together pretty well with our training." Mackley said the club hoped to use its round one clash with Edenhope-Apsley to measure where they stood. "They've picked up a few new players, and last year we beat them," Mackley said. "It'll be a good measuring stick to let us know where we're at to a degree, although normally it takes five or six rounds to really see."

