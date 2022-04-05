news, local-news,

Pimpinio's A Grade side have every reason to be positive heading into the 2022 season, according to coach Courtney Ramsey. "We've had a really good role up of girls coming out to training, and some really good dedication to effort that needs to go into it," Ramsey said. "We're looking in pretty good form at the moment." A first time coach, Ramsey said she was going to bring her own philosophy to the role. READ MORE: "I'm really focussed on the mental game; having a growth mindset and taking lessons out of every game that we play," Ramsey said. "I want to foster really strong teammwork and getting to know and trust each other's play." "Those are the key foundations of where I'm taking the team as a coach." Ramsey said the side was bolstered by the club's junior success, which complimented established players in the team. "We do have quite a young A Grade side this year, with some of the talent coming through which is really positive for the future of the club," Ramsey said. "But we've also held on to some of those who have been good performers for a long time for us." MORE NEWS: Players to watch include rising star Tahlia Thompson, veteran Deni Sordello, while some up and coming juniors look to be exciting prospects. "One of them Eve Thompson, who's been in the side for a couple of years but is really maturing into her position and starting to own it," Ramsey said. "Olivia Koenig is another really good one to watch, she's got some really great aggression on the court, some great ball hunger." Ramsey said she has identified some areas of improvement for the side that went winless in 2021. OTHER NEWS: "Some of the key areas we're going to be working on include transitions through the centre court," Ramsey said. "We're work on pace of play and the surety of our passing; we're really working on our accuracy and making sure we're placing some of those passes and getting good movement down the court." Ramsey said the Tigers don't have set expectations as a club, but will focus on growth. "I don't have any expectations for us in terms of 'yes we will hit finals' or 'no we won't hit finals'," Ramsey said. "The things that I'm focused on are making sure there is positive progression throughout the team, in every single individual, so that we are sharing and critiquing how we are playing, both on a personal level and as a team." "So then we are changing what we do and are adapting to the other teams that we play, and also to ourselves as we get better." "I think we're going to see massive performance growth through that approach."

