news, local-news,

Pimpinio are hungry to get back into finals contention in 2022 after a "lean few years" according to senior coach Clint Burdett. "We want to be pushing for that bottom finals spot if we can, and I don't think that's unrealistic, I think it's fairly achievable," Burdett said. "We're going to hopefully be a lot more competitive than we've been the last few years. "We don't put a win-loss ratio on it, we're looking for improvement and being able to work to our game plan. "I won't say we'll be happy not playing finals, we'll be pushing for it and if we can get into finals I'll be ecstatic." READ MORE: Burdett said his focus during the preseason had been ensuring his sides' basic skills were up to scratch. "We're a small side, so we've been focussing on ball movement and trying to concentrate on working the numbers and moving the footy as best we can and propping up our basic skills," Burdett said. "Our skills were a bit rusty last year and we've been focussing on not wasting our disposals as often as we were last year; nothing fancy, it's a very simple game." Burdett said he hadn't known what to expect when he took over the role, but he'd been pleasantly surprised by the team. "I knew we had a young crew and there's a lot of good kids in there," Burdett said. "They've blown me away with what they can do... I reckon I've got a lot to work with this year, we're genuinely pretty exciting about this season." MORE NEWS: Bardett said there were a few exciting players at Pimpinio to keep an eye on in 2022. "Corey Mann's had a ripper preseason, he's fit as a fiddle; Ethan King's fit as a fiddle. I'm expecting big thing's out of Brock Hammerston this year, he's trying to take his game to the next level," Burdett said. "Then we've recruited a few guys that were out at Longernong, and they'll be a big asset for us as well. "They're only young but they're going to be ripping kids for us this year." The Tigers have also picked up some older veterans, including some tall, key position players. "We've picked up a ruckman as well," Burdett said. Another exciting prospect is the return of Pimpinio stalwart and former coach Liam Jakobi from the Northern Territory. "(Jakobi's) just spent six months up in Darwin and he's coming back," Burdett said. "He'll be a lot better player for having been up there, and he'll be my assistant coach... we're expecting huge things from him this year." Pimpinio open their account when they travel to Natimuk to play the Rams. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/917884ae-90d8-4e46-963e-6d06dd32092d.jpg/r1398_270_4974_2290_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg