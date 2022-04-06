news, local-news,

NATIMUK'S National Hotel is looking for its most successful year of fundraising yet, with the return of its annual 'throw a donation on the roof' initiative. Patrons will have the chance to test their throwing skills and donate to a good cause by turning their cash donations into improvised darts, using thumb tacks, a coin and a note. All funds which find their way stuck into the pub's ceiling will be donated to the Good Friday Appeal, which raises money for the Royal Children's Hospital. National Hotel publican Bill Lovell said the hotel had been running similar fundraisers for the 12 years he has owned the business alongside his wife. READ MORE: "We have probably raised somewhere in the vicinity of $60,000 to $70,000 and there have been quite a few local kids who have been to the Royal Children's," he said. The hotel will also host a Good Friday raffle, donation tins and bingo tickets. Donations can also be made across the bar. Mr Lovell said he believed the Royal Children's Hospital was the best children's hospital in the world, which inspired him to host the fundraiser year in and year out. "We saw a couple of locals who had the kids down there. And a couple of years ago we were fortunate, or unfortunate, to have our granddaughter go down there," he said. "I hadn't been to the Royal Children's Hospital for 25 years. And to see the change in the hospital was just phenomenal." He said he could see the well-earned donations being put to work at the hospital to make it a more welcoming environment for the families and children needing its services. "Before you went in there and it was nearly an army hospital setup. There were kids who were getting bombed with chemo and they could only talk to their parents or brothers and sisters through the glass," he said. "Going down the year before last, it is incredible. They have big fish tanks. It is really centered on the kids, there are some great playing areas. If we can do a small contribution, whatever it may be, that is really good." Since 1931, the Good Friday Appeal has been dedicated to fundraising for The Royal Children's Hospital so that it can continue to provide world class care for children in Victoria and beyond. Over its long and proud history, the Good Friday Appeal has provided over $399 million to The Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne. Funds raised support ground-breaking research, state of the art equipment and technology, education and family centred care programs so that The Royal Children's Hospital can continue to provide world class care to our children. The Appeal will take place on Friday, April 15. Donations can be made online at goodfridayappeal.com.au. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

