After a difficult 2021 season, for Kalkee's A Grade netballers versatility will be one of their strengths in 2022 as they look to climb the ladder. The Kees finished 2021 in eighth but will field a side of players that "can play both ends" according to coach Paula Wiedermann. "I think this year in the goal area we're gonna be very strong," Wiedermann said. READ MORE: "We've got a lot of flexibility in the goals. We've got massive flexibility in the defence with great height. "We've got some great mid-court players that are very fast." Wiedermann said the Kees have "maintained the players from last year" as well as adding some recruits. "Molly Lakin's a new recruit along with her sister whos popped along for our junior sides," she said. "We have a player who's returned to the club from being away which is Hailey Thomas. Along with Clair McDonald, Katie Ruwoldt and Casey Rentsch. "We're quite a tall team in A Grade with a good range of height across the whole court. Very strong and very fit." Wiedermann - a Kalkee Life Member - has chosen to return home in 2022 from the Horsham Demons in the Wimmera League. "Age is catching up with me," she laughed. "I've chosen to return home to a club that I love and give back a lot of my coaching expertise in that area." Wiedermann holds no doubt regarding her aims for 2022. "Definitely our goal would be to make it to finals," she said. "There's no reason why we won't get to finals. RELATED NEWS: "Obviously the end goal for every team is to win a premiership. It would be great to come back to a club and win a premiership but we'll just see how we fare. "It's just more about getting the right combinations and seeing what works against other teams."

