After a particularly strong 2022 season, Kalkee will no doubt be looking to replicate their 2021 form in 2022 under legendary coach Stuart Farr. The Kees finished an impressive fourth in 2021, an improvement on their seventh-placed result in 2019. READ MORE: Speaking to the Wimmera Mail-Times at the conclusion of the 2021 season, Farr spoke highly of the depth at the club, which should hold them in good stead for 2022. "We have got a good playing list and we have got a lot of younger guys, and despite being smashed by injury there are some good signs there," Farr said "We have a bit of depth in the seniors and the reserves are in the top-two and the juniors are in the finals so there's a bright future ahead." The Kees weren't "blessed with size in 2021" according to Farr but made up for it with their attitude. "We just compete hard every week. We are undersized a bit," Farr said. "We compete hard every week and to try to find a way against those bigger sides." There has been some player movement at the Kees ahead of the season, with two-time Dellar medallist Deek Roberts departing the club for the Horsham Demons. Kalkee are a proud club with strong leaders and under the guidance of Farr again in 2022 look likely to be a finals contending side. RELATED NEWS:

