Lewis Gebert is now a two-time Horsham Golf Club A Grade Champion, after Saturday's final round of the 2022 Men's Championship saw him emerge victorious. Amidst a strong field, Gebert - who first won the event in 2019 - struck scores of 69, 73, 74 and 75 to finish with an overall score of 291. It continues a purple patch of form for Gebert who won the Men's Wimmera District Golf Association Championship in November of 2021. READ MORE: In the other divisions, Greg Magor took out the A Grade Nett with a total score of 285, while Barry Roberts (327) and Brian Wirth (289) won the Intermediate Champion and Nett titles. Speaking to the Wimmera Mail-Times HGC pro Cameron Howell was happy with the player turnout. "It was a pretty strong field," Howell said. "We had a good response from the membership, because it's a bit of an arduous task playing four rounds of stroke. "We'd probably go close to record numbers in the Men's field." Howell was also full of praise for the quality of golf on display. "I think that the winning score that Lewis posted (was a quality one), considering the greens were pretty firm and fast most of the tournament," he said. "And the course was in exceptional condition. That's a pretty good class of golf for old Horsham. That's why his score blew the field away basically." HGC president Gerard Bardell similarly impressed with the entire event. "It was a good turnout and well supported," Bardell said. "Everyone was in good spirits and we saw some really good golf as a result. "It was really good for the Horsham Golf Club and the Ladies are underway at the moment. The HGC Ladies' Club Championship hold its final round on April 7. MORE NEWS: Horsham Golf Club Men's Championship results Club Championship - Lewis Gebert 69, 73, 74, 75 - 291 A Grade Nett - Greg Magor 72, 74, 71, 68 - 285 Intermediate Champion - Barry Roberts 76, 88, 85, 78 - 327 Intermediate Nett - Brian Wirth 75, 72, 72, 70 - 289 B Grade Champion - Wayne Whelan 94, 92, 92, 88 - 366 B Grade Nett - Terry Fradd 76, 70, 75, 77 - 298 C Grade Champion - Tony Nield 95, 92, 102, 96 - 385 C Grade Nett - Josh Wade 73, 77, 76, 78 - 304 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/5d01a734-d922-46f8-ac3f-50c99695c8d3.jpg/r0_66_1822_1095_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg