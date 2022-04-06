news, local-news,

Nhill's Lucy Stephan has helped Victoria to an all the way win in the Queen's Cup for women's eights at the Australian Rowing Championships held at Lake Nagambie at the weekend. It's been a dominant run for Victoria over the past decades, not only retaining the top position won last year, but making it the 14th win for the state in the last 15. Stephan's teammate and former Ballarat rower Katrina Werry said it was a great culmination of a successful season. READ MORE: "I just needed to do my role the best I could, so that the girls behind me had something to follow," she said. "To be able to do this in our home state - in Victoria - it gives us a sense of home pride. "The girls are just so ecstatic." The King's Cup, traditionally a match race between New South Wales and Victoria was won by New South Wales by just over a length, with Western Australia finishing third. Earlier in the week Werry and Stephan combined to clinch a special national rowing title. The pair of Olympians took out the open women's coxless pair on Thursday. They led throughout to finish 6.34 seconds clear after 2000m and take home the Sarah Tait Memorial Trophy. This is the first time the event has been contested in Tait's honour. Tait died in 2016 after a battle with with cervical cancer. "It's very special to win the event," Werry said. 'We had a bit of a moment on the start line, thinking about Sarah and her family. "She was an idol for me growing up and it is incredibly emotional and special to have won the trophy," Werry said. Stephan said Tait had such a big part of women's sweep. "I was lucky enough to row the pair with her when she came back from London (Olympics)," Stephan said. "What she stood for and how she led this squad was a massive thing, and after she got silver in the pair, it was about trying to qualify the eight for Rio. 'Unfortunately, she couldn't be at the Games, and when we got to go to Rio, it was about trying to carry on her legacy. MORE NEWS: Stephan currently rows for Melbourne University while Werry rows for Mercantile. Earlier this month the pair were named in the Australian Rowing Team that will represent the country on the world stage for the first time in three years. The pair are members of the women's sweep squad that will compete at World Rowing Cup 2 in Poznan, Poland from June 7-19 and World Rowing Cup 3 in Lucerne, Switzerland from July 8-10.

