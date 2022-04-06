news, local-news,

MURTOA parents say they were glad to be able to tell their stories after a forum with Mallee member Anne Webster looking at the town's childcare issues. On Monday, April 4, Dr Webster met with a group of parents and representatives from Yarriambiack Shire Council to discuss the provision of childcare at Murtoa's Neighbourhood House. Murota is one of three towns in the Dunmunkle area with no long day childcare program, and the issue has been flagged by the council as a priority project. At the meeting, parents told Dr Webster about how they had to travel vast distances to access any form of childcare, and the impact it had on their careers and family life. READ MORE: Mother Casey Kosch, who has been advocating for a childcare service in Murtoa for three years, said she was glad Dr Webster took out the time to visit the small town. "Today's meeting was really important to us because we felt that we needed those little stories about our professions heard. "I think she is obviously fighting for us in her own way. I am really happy that she did listen to those little stories. "I liked that she is obviously really supportive of us. She did indicate that higher up in the federal chain they are aware of the childcare needs in the Dunmunkle area." The group also discussed possible funding alternatives to supply the town with a childcare centre, including the possibility of a co-located early childcare and kindergarten facility. At its January 2022 meeting, Yarriambiack Shire Council resolved to put forward a capital commitment of $400,000 and apply for funding under the Builder Better Region's Fund towards a 30-place childcare centre in Murtoa. The proposal has received support from childcare provider Wimmera Uniting Care and Murtoa College, who looked to provide a space for the new facility. Mrs Kosch said all the town needed was funding from either the federal or state government to get the project moving. "We have got the staff, we have got the land, we have Wimmera Uniting Care who are willing to come along and support the program, we just need the structure," she said. Yarriambiack Shire Council will hear in September whether or not the application to the Building Better Regions fund was successful or not. OTHER NEWS: Dr Webster also suggested that the council apply for funding under the $20 million Community Child Care Fund, which opens in June. The fund provides competitive and restricted non-competitive grants to disadvantaged communities to expand the amount of childcare spots available. Dr Webster said she had identified childcare availability in the region as a key issue. "It was very enlightening to hear their stories. So many people are impacted because there is no childcare," she said. "Professionals who can't add to the health workforce or the educational workforce. They have to spend hundreds of dollars driving from Murtoa to Horsham to get what little childcare is available there."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/d01a3d94-1caf-48a2-807e-6d556d94435b.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg