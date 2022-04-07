news, local-news,

For every hard-luck story about a player missing out on a grand final win, someone like Hunter Fereday comes around to square the ledger. In March, Fereday co-captained Homers White to victory in the Under 14 Horsham Cricket Association grand final, inspiring his team and sealing the win with his side's final wicket. The premiership ended three consecutive grand final losses for Fereday - but his appearance in the match almost wasn't to be. READ MORE: About three weeks out from the decider, Fereday fell off his motorbike, breaking his wrists and right elbow. The young bowling-allrounder subsequently missed his side's round 12 win over Homers Red and thought there would be little chance he would feature for Homers in a grand final if they made it. Fortunately, the elbow healed within ten days. "The first week I didn't think I'd be able to do anything," Fereday said. As the semi-finals neared, Fereday pleaded his case with his parents. "At the start of it, I sent Hunter to cricket training the week before the finals because he's the co-captain and I said, 'you need to go to cricket, support your team and be there'," Verity Fereday said. "And then he came home and said, 'I batted, I bowled and fielded, I'm right to play'. Fereday's parents gave the greenlight much to the delight of their son. "I was really happy (when I got the all-clear)," Fereday said. "I was just seeing If I could hold the bat, hold the ball and throw it and stuff like that. I knew I'd be able to do pretty much all of it." Fereday returned in his side's semi-final win over the West Wimmera Warriors. Two days later, he was out in the middle of City Oval for the grand final against the Dunmunkle Renegades. Batting at ten (due to his injuries), Fereday was run out for two in his team's total of 94. He hadn't bowled in the semi-final, but with the Renegades nine wickets down in the 17th over - still needing 20-plus runs for victory - Fereday was handed the ball. MORE NEWS: A dual-casted Fereday started well, and on the fifth ball of the over, the crowd went silent as cries of catch could be heard echoing around the ground. Zac Van Buuren held onto the catch to seal the fairytale, and it was fitting that Fereday was able to strike the final blow of the win. "It was a good grand final because it's been three years in a row that we've lost it," Fereday said. "Third time lucky." With his cast coming off in a week, the teenager's attention now turns to the upcoming football season, where he will play for the Horsham Saints. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

