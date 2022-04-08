news, horsham, house of the week, real estate view

5 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR This spectacular property has the wow factor from the moment you step inside. Downstairs there is a large kitchen and dining area with white tile flooring, ample storage and stainless steel appliances including a large five-burner gas cooktop, electric oven and dishwasher. The kitchen and dining opens to the carpeted family room and the back deck, complete with a ceiling fan and spa. A second formal dining room and formal living room are located at the front of the house. A bedroom, powder room and laundry complete the downstairs. Upstairs you will be greeted with four more bedrooms (all with built-in robes), with a walk-in robe and ensuite to the master. The main bathroom has a separate shower and bath. And the third lounge room will create the perfect kid's retreat. To complete this package, outside are landscaped gardens, a paved area perfect for entertaining around a fire pit and a 9x6m shed. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KpjE2DJ3HKDDDckSzxhuAA/8b1462ff-43ac-4b08-afb4-a4acfc4f3aab.jpg/r0_66_1619_981_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg