Family home with the wow factor | 182 Barnes Boulevard, Horsham
5 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
- Address: 182 Barnes Boulevard, Horsham
- Price: $989,000
- Agency: Harcourts Horsham
- Agent: Taylor Whitworth, 0499 832 113
- Inspect: By appointment
This spectacular property has the wow factor from the moment you step inside.
Downstairs there is a large kitchen and dining area with white tile flooring, ample storage and stainless steel appliances including a large five-burner gas cooktop, electric oven and dishwasher.
The kitchen and dining opens to the carpeted family room and the back deck, complete with a ceiling fan and spa.
A second formal dining room and formal living room are located at the front of the house.
A bedroom, powder room and laundry complete the downstairs.
Upstairs you will be greeted with four more bedrooms (all with built-in robes), with a walk-in robe and ensuite to the master.
The main bathroom has a separate shower and bath.
And the third lounge room will create the perfect kid's retreat.
To complete this package, outside are landscaped gardens, a paved area perfect for entertaining around a fire pit and a 9x6m shed.
Ready to make the move?
This handy map of open home times will help your search.