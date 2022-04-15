news, mitre, property, grazing, cropping

Located 43kms from Horsham, this unique property comprising approximately 204 ha (502 acres) freehold plus an additional 9.6ha (23.71 acres) agricultural lease is located north of the Mitre township in the shadows of the majestic Mount Arapiles and Mitre Rock. Offering a balance of predominately heavy black soil types running out to sand at its Northern boundary allowing seasonal cropping (dependent of rainfall) of the heavy black ground with the balance suitable to all year round grazing and future potential for sand extraction (STCA). Extensive new boundary fencing, sealed road frontage from McCredden's Road with secondary access from Combes Road. This property offers an opportunity to purchase some excellent black soil types at an affordable price or just buy as a block to run sheep on with southern grazing land now hitting $5000 per acre. It is getting harder to find land at this value, so make sure you check out this unique property.

