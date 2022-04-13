news, local-news,

EASTER will see the revival of Warracknabeal's much-loved four-day festival with a new name and new committee at the helm. Formerly known as Y-Fest, Warracknabeal's Easter festival, now called Easter in the Beal, will breathe activity into the town between April 15 to 18. Live music, activities, food and drinks will all be on offer as the new organising committee celebrates the end of a difficult two years for many country towns. Easter in the Beal chair Di Marchment said the decision to rebrand and revive Y-Fest happened quickly, but the committee was not lacking in volunteers. READ MORE: "It was probably in February when we all got together and decided this had to happen," she said. "We have a group of people who have been fantastic and have taken on everything we asked of them. It is going quite well." The festival will begin on April 15, with a music jam and barbecue at 156 Scott Street between 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Saturday morning will see a grand parade make its way down Scott Street to officially open the festival. Community markets, art workshops, vintage cars and fun activities for the kids will all be on offer for attendees. On Sunday, a special event will be hosted at the Wheatlands Museum in Warracknabeal, with live music, displays and demonstrations. Ms Marchment said the Easter festival was a special event for Warracknabeal as it brought the town together. "A lot of people come home for Easter and always have in the past. We just wanted to work on the back of Y-Fest and promote social inclusion. Two years of lockdown have been tough on people," she said. OTHER NEWS: When the new committee was formed to help guide the event, a wide sector of the community put their support behind the group, including the former Y-Fest committee. "It was a passing of the baton. They were great, they came with all the information they had, which made our job easier too," she said. " It is really exciting to see the enthusiasm of people around the town. The feedback on social media has also been fantastic. It is going to provide a healthy and inclusive community." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

