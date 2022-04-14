news, local-news,

FORMER Wimmera resident and artist Maryanne Plazzer will host talking events across Hindmarsh Shire, as part of the council's Author Talks events series. On April 27 and 28, Ms Plazzer will visit libraries in Jeparit, Rainbow, Nhill and Dimboola to speak on her contribution to the newly released book Growing up in Country Australia. The book, edited by The Saturday Paper senior reporter Rick Morton, collects stories from across rural Australia from many contributors such as Tony Armstrong, Anabelle Crabb and more. READ MORE: The book contains stories of joy, adventure, nostalgia, connection to nature and freedom, but also grimmer tales - of drought, fires, mouse plagues and isolation. With nearly forty stories by established and emerging authors from a wide range of backgrounds - including First Nations and new migrants. Ms Plazzer will be at the Jeparit Library at 10am on April 27, Rainbow Library at 2pm April 27, Nhill Library at 10am April 28, and the Dimboola Library at 2pm April 28. Growing up in Country Australia was released on March 29, published by Black Inc. Books. Copies of the book will also be available for purchase as well as copies to borrow in all four Hindmarsh Shire Libraries, including audio. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

