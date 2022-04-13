news, local-news,

Horsham's Daisy Sudholz is now officially a two-time national running champion after winning a pair of gold medals at the 2022 Australian Track and Field Championships in Sydney, earlier this month. Sudholz claimed her first gold when she triumphed in the Under 17 Women 1500 metre race with a time of 4 minutes and 29.22 seconds. READ MORE: Her second followed when she won the 3000-metre race with a lightning-quick time of 9 minutes and 48.07 seconds. The 16-year-old's results are a just reward for the significant time she has devoted to improving her running, especially since the National Championships in 2021. In those Championships, she competed in the Under 16 age group and came sixth in the 1500m and seventh in the 800m. "It was very exciting because of all the work I've put in since the last championships a year ago," Sudholz said. "From then, I've been working towards this goal to win. "It's very satisfying and I'm very happy with it." Leading into the race, the Ballarat and Clarendon College student said she was "pretty confident" in her ability to win. "Because my times, I was going in number one and number two, I did have some confidence," she said. When not competing, Sudholz trains with Eureka Running Club under the guidance of Rod Griffin, who she said has been "awesome" to work with. She runs every day and completes strength work at the gym, set out by Horsham coach Tony Lloyd. MORE NEWS: Now that she's conquered Australia for her age group, the middle-distance champion has moved her attention to the upcoming Oceania Championships. The Australian team will be selected this month to compete in Queensland in June, and Sudholz has her fingers crossed that she will be chosen.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/08dfdbfe-caf2-4c91-a2f4-90aea281d566.jpg/r233_174_4032_2320_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg