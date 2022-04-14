news, local-news,

Horsham golfing legend Jenny McRae has extended her phenomenal dominance in the sport, taking out her 24th Horsham Golf Ladies' Club Championship in early April. McRae won the four-round title with an impressive final round score of 77- after she struck 82, 88, 76 - to finish with a total of 323. Although a McRae victory has almost come to be a foregone conclusion, the champion golfer said she doesn't know if she's "used to it". "It's hard work every time I go out there," McRae said. "I don't take anything for granted I can tell you that. Horsham Golf Club Pro Cameron Howell continues to be in awe of her feats. "The iconic one notched up another one which is a pretty unique record," Howell said. "There's not many people that win 24 Club Championships in Australia. "She's a pretty unique talent in Australian golf really." Despite the triumph - which was her 21st in a row - Howell said McRae didn't have it all her own way. "She was challenged," he said. "Lisa Jakobi who ended up running second with nine holes to go it was still nip and tuck and then Jenny just put the afterburners on the last nine holes." McRae agreed and was full of praise for her opponents. "I'm finding that the girls that are pushing me are getting longer and better every year and more consistent," she said. "So I knew that this year was going to be a bit more of a test perhaps than other years. "But I was lucky enough to finish with two good rounds after having two pretty ordinary ones by my standards." Jakobi was successful in taking out the A Grade Nett title with scores of 68, 82, 70, 79 - 299. Overall, Howell said the tournament went "really good". "There were a couple of players new to the game that won their respective grades," he said. "One lady Shirley Sproule, she's in B Grade and she's really only taken the game up in the last couple of years." Horsham Golf Club Ladies' Championship 2022 Club Championship - Jenny McRae 82, 88, 76, 77 - 323 A Grade Nett - Lisa Jakobi 68, 82, 70, 79 - 299 Intermediate Champion - Peggy Muszkieta 96, 100, 95, 96 - 387 Intermediate Nett - Barb Farr 74, 74, 78, 74 - 300 B Grade Champion - Shirley Sproule 102, 108, 102, 100 - 412 B Grade Nett - Colleen Dix 72, 79, 72, 75 - 298 C Grade Champion - Annette Fechner 109, 112, 108, 121 - 450 C Grade Nett - Margaret Howison 72, 79, 72, 75 - 298 Puss Smith Trophy - Peggy Muszkieta 73, 78, 72, 73 - 296

