Over this past month there has been so much happening across the Shire and I'm eager to share within Mayoral Matters. We welcomed Danielle Green MP to the Rupanyup Hall to acknowledge the completion of projects undertaken with the "Home is where the hall is" project funding. This funding assisted with many essential refurbishments for halls across our municipality. Some of these include new air conditioning, paining, stage curtains etc. This funding has assisted the hall committees to obtain items and refreshments that have improved the halls use and amenities. Tania Kernaghan entertained over 130 people at the Seniors Concert which coincidently was Tania's first live event in over two years. READ MORE: Magician Cosentino to enchant audiences at Horsham Town Hall People attended from across the whole Shire, and it was wonderful to see smiles, singing, toe tapping, and dancing. A celebration of people being together, enjoying live music, friendship, and fellowship with the sharing of a BBQ lunch after the event was a wonderful sight to see. Many thanks to the Warracknabeal Lions Club who cooked and service a delicious lunch. Our towns and communities have so much to share and celebrate and this was seen at the Warracknabeal Action Group (WAG) newcomer's night which saw numerous newcomers and their families attend and hear about clubs, organisations and groups that they could join and be part of not just in Warracknabeal but across the Shire. Beulah welcomed and wowed with their Wide-Open Spaces weekend filled with music, food and fun. The weekend was a great hit starting the weekend off with the movie 'The Dry", a Creekside market, show and shine, Squatters Coffey's Trail rides and live music galore. Our communities sure do know how to have a great time and welcome others in. Many thanks to the volunteers, committee members and community who give and share their towns and events so that we all can celebrate. SPORT: Horsham Club Championship 24 for 'iconic' McRae Acting chief executive Tammy Smith, myself and Anne Webster MP met with members of the Murtoa community on April 4th to discuss childcare options within the community. Council has applied for Building Better Regions Round 6 Funding for $1.294 million and will contribute $400,000 toward this application to assist with childcare in Murtoa. Childcare for our communities is in such high demand and council will continue to advocate and seek funding wherever possible to see this unfold. Exciting news just released - Yarriambiack Shire Councils Affordable rental housing project to address the critical low level of rental housing across our municipality. The $2,800,000 funding will enable Yarriambiack Shire Council to construct 14 new two-bedroom units across the following five towns - Warracknabeal, Hopetoun, Rupanyup, Murtoa and Woomelang with local community committees in each of these towns managing the properties. COMMUNITY: Lowest number of lives lost on record This project has such positive outcomes for our communities as it meets the needs of people transitioning into smaller dwellings and assists them to stay in their communities while freeing up the existing larger houses in the rental market for new residents seeking to move into our communities. Council is heading out across the Shire and is inviting residents to attend Community Consultation workshops throughout the Shire. I encourage people to pop in and share their thoughts, ideas, and suggestions for the strategic direction of our communities. If you were unable to attend and would like to contribute there will be an online consultation on May 3 at 7pm, visit the council website to leave your feedback or alternatively call the council office with your ideas and feedback. Feedback and input from community is critical as this assists council to plan with a clear direction of what communities need for their future long-term growth and sustainability. The Easter long weekend has so much to see and do across Yarriambiack, whether it be Easter in the Beal, a stay at one of our lake side townships, a meal out, coffee, cake and the company of friends and family - enjoy! Most importantly enjoy the company of those who are near and dear to you and the amazing hospitality that Yarriambiack has to offer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/7c479608-d76b-41ee-b618-423af9687e1b.jpg/r0_53_489_329_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg