Warracknabeal basketball export Chloe Bibby is one step closer to realising her WNBA dream after signing a training camp contract with the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday. The former Horsham Hornet received the opportunity after she missed out on selection in Tuesday's WNBA Draft. She was predicted by some media outlets such as ESPN to be a third-round pick. READ MORE: As part of the training camp, Bibby will be put through her paces in front of Lynx staff starting Friday (Central Daylight Time), with the chance to earn a spot on their playing roster. Bibby tweeted her delight at the announcement, saying she was "super excited for the opportunity". Bibby's five-year college career ended in March after her University of Maryland Terrapins side went down to Stanford in the Sweet 16 round of March Madness. She had an impressive final season with the Terrapins averaging 11.9 points across all 32 games, and was subsequently named in the All-Big Second Team in 2021-22. In late 2021 she also scored her 1000th career college point. Bibby spent two years at Maryland (61 games) after transferring from Mississippi State before the 2020-21 season, where she spent three seasons and played 88 games. After her final match, Bibby spoke fondly of her time at Maryland at a press conference. "I feel grateful and blessed that I played at such a great university and under such a great coach and my teammates," she said. "Such a blessing to be able to come in here and find a family so quickly. MORE NEWS: "Obviously, with COVID and everything, that was just a mess and now it all kind of transcended. It was pretty incredible to end up here and just to have the experience that I have. "So I'm really grateful for that."

