Dry sowing has begun again in the Wimmera and Mallee, after drier conditions throughout much of the west of the state in March. The Bureau of Meteorology reported while March was wetter than average across most of Victoria, parts of the west and north-west were still waiting for the autumn break. Matt Rohde, Lorquon, said his last main rain occurred at the end of February. "It was fairly patchy; in the whole event, we probably had 30-40 millimetres at home," Mr Rohde said. "We have a farm only 10 kilometres away and we ended up with 80-90mm there." He started sowing vetch the weekend after the rain. "We had a run where we had a couple of days where we were getting into 30 degrees, which definitely dried things out on top," he said. READ MORE: "This year we got the vetch in really early with the moisture, but now we are back to dry sowing. "The plan is to start, probably Easter Monday, and we will start on some mid-season wheat, Rockstar wheat, then we will put our canola in. "In that last week in April we will get some lentils in and then swing over and do all our barley, then come back and finish our lentils and our short season wheat. "After that we will put in some chickpeas." He said he aimed to finish by the end of May. "I really don't know about the autumn break - I don't take too much notice of the forecaster's accuracy, it's generally pretty low, particularly this time of year," he said. Ray Kingston, Lubeck, runs sheep and grows crops and said it had been a "weird" summer. "It was just wet and cool enough that the stubbles are very green for this time of year," Mr Kingston said. "There hasn't been much rain for autumn, so I don't think you'd call it an actual break." He said the property had not received any rain since 50mm fell in early March. "We've still been getting regular fronts and the outlook is somewhat positive so I think everyone will start cropping here at the end of the month, break or not, with a fair bit of optimism," he said. OTHER NEWS: "There's patches a little further north that had quite a lot of summer rain, so they would be banking on pretty good stored moisture." AgriBusiness Consulting Group assessor Marty Colbert, Nhill, said there had been scattered showers around Goroke in March, with some totalling 30mm. "That's been enough to get volunteer cereals, canola and beans up," Mr Colbert said. "But up here at Nhill, it's been two-thirds of nothing. "Anyone doing a bit of fencing reckons she's dry all the way down." Garvoc livestock producer Jack Kenna said the property received 70mm of rain in late January. "Thunderstorms are too chancy, they're like a raffle - but we won the raffle a couple of times and were lucky to get a bit of rain," Mr Kenna said. "All we need now is 22mm of rain, and we would be away." He said the area received about 60mm for March, unlike other parts of the south-west. Larpent dairy farmer Lachie Sutherland said the area around Colac received good rain in February but hadn't had very much since. "A lot of people got very active and started sowing a lot of paddocks early," Mr Sutherland said. "Traditionally all the old timers say 'wait until St Patrick's Day'," he said. "Everyone got quite excited with the good rain in February but I describe it as a false start." He said the dry and dusty conditions could be salvaged if there was rain before it got too cold. "It will affect us if we don't get rain in the next few weeks," he said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

