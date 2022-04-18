news, local-news,

The generosity of the Wimmera and Grampians regions was on full display on Good Friday. Almost a tenth of regional Victoria's $2.58 million was donated at community events, featuring vintage machinery displays, a myriad of musical acts and old fashion tin-rattling up and down suburban streets. More than $239,000 was raised at almost 50 events across the Horsham, Hindmarsh, Yarriambiack, Buloke, Northern Grampians and Ararat municipalities, pushing the Royal Children's Hospital's 2022 total beyond $22.33 million. The generosity of the Horsham community helped the city raise $32,882, rivalled only by Ararat ($36,506) and Pomonal ($35,000) for the two regions. READ MORE: Easter at the 'Beal | Gallery Overall, the Horsham RCC raised $47,314, thanks to the help of Telangatuk East ($12,332) and Natimuk ($2,100). The Yarriambiack Shire Council raised $21,592, with the Murtoa ($7819), Warracknabeal ($5749) and Hopetuon ($5600) communities all doing their part. The Buloke Shire Council community raised $19,640, thanks to efforts from Donald ($9293) and Charlton ($4902). The Hindmarsh Shire dug deep to raise $17,055, championed by Nhill ($8477) and Rainbow ($4856). The West Wimmera Shire hauled in $8453 thanks to some generosity from Goroke ($3545) and Edenhope ($2812). LONG READ: Nursing a family affair for the Walsgotts More than $29,100 was raised in Stawell, helping the Northern Grampians raise a welcome $43,615. The Ararat RCC raised $81,356 overall. Ballarat ($143,265), Sale ($125,761) and Geelong ($104,255) led the way for regional Victoria, prompting Rebecca Cowan, Executive Director of the Good Friday Appeal to say "regional Victoria continues to be one of the biggest supporters of the Appeal." "Without our regional communities the Appeal simply wouldn't be what it is today," she said. SPORT: Bibby signs WNBA training camp deal "We are incredibly grateful to everyone for their generous donations to this year's Good Friday Appeal. "The team work that binds all regional towns together is truly inspiring. " Funds from this year's Good Friday Appeal will go towards ground-breaking research, state of the art equipment and technology, education and family centred care programs. Proceeds will go directly to the Children's Cancer Centre and CARES (4 Kids) which provides Cancer Allied Health Resources, Education and Supportive Care programs. The Children's Cancer Centre sees about 1400 patients a year, including 300 newly diagnosed patients per year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/9685791b-0eb9-40c3-a1f5-eeb94a235061.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg