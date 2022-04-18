sport, local-sport,

Essendon coach Ben Rutten has backed Ben Hobbs to have a long AFL career after standing tall as one of Essendon's silver linings in a 48-point loss to the Fremantle Dockers. The former Horsham Demon looked comfortable from the first bounce and finished with 15 disposals at 80 per cent efficiency. Hobbs also made five tackles - more than Bombers stars Andrew McGrath, Darcy Parish and Dylan Shiel combined. READ MORE: The 18-year-old was thrown into the centre-bounce for the final quarter, with Rutten impressed by Hobbs' intent. "Hobbs played a really good game for us in his first game...we got a really nice taste of what we'll see from Hobbs for a long career," Rutten said after the game. Fellow Horsham export Darcy Tucker donned the medical sub bib for the Dockers in what was his first time back in the match-day squad since leaving the field on a stretcher after a head knock a fortnight ago.

