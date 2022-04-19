news, local-news,

Every year the Saints and Demons tussle in the traditional ANZAC Day clash, and this year is no different. In the lead up to that epic fixture, the Wimmera Mail-Times have opened our achrives so our readers can take a look back at a few games from previous years. In last year's match, the Horsham Saints were victorious, kicking 12.12 (84) to the Demons 7.7 (49). It was the first time since 2015 that the Saints had come up trumps in the iconic fixture, as the Demons won between 2016 and 2019, as well as 2014. READ MORE: In 2013, the Saints crunched the Diggers in a Thursday night clash at Davis Park, winning 21.16 (142) to 10.9 (69). It was the last time the Diggers would take on the Saints on ANZAC Day, the gallery includes photos from their 2010-2013 clashes. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/91278133-6687-4c95-b9ef-71ca9fbf8b5a.jpg/r5_112_2194_1349_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg