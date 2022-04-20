news, local-news,

VICTORIA police detected 80 offences in the Horsham area during the first five days of their operation across the Easter long weekend. Operation Compass is a state-wide policing effort that began on Thursday, April 13 and will extend to the ANZAC day public holiday on the following weekend. The operation was formed as a response to an expected increase in traffic on Wimmera roads across the two weeks following Easter. In the Horsham service area, police nabbed three drunk drivers, six drug drivers, three disqualified drivers and one unlicensed driver. READ MORE: Despite significant amounts of holiday traffic causing delays across the state's roads, more than a third of infringements issued were for speeding offences. Horsham saw 56 speeding offences and four disobeying road sign offences. Two lives were lost on Victorian roads over the weekend, with fatal collisions in Elwood on Thursday 14 April and Greenwald in the state's far southwest on Monday 18 April, bringing this year's total to 78. Road Policing assistant commissioner Glenn Weir pleaded with motorists to travel safely across the coming weekend. "Despite our best efforts, we still sadly saw two lives lost on Victorian roads over the weekend and police caught thousands of motorists engaging in unacceptable behaviour, putting themselves and others at risk," he said. "Operation Compass will continue this week, and while police will again go all-out to reduce road trauma, we are pleading with motorists to please be patient and stay alert when travelling and returning home from holidays". Operation Compass will continue until after ANZAC Day and the end of the school holidays. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/a3400ceb-d051-46c7-a56a-6a0cab71688f.jpg/r5_0_1099_618_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg