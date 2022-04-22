news, local-news,

HORSHAM police are seeking information in relation to the theft of a motor vehicle on Anderson Street, Horsham. The theft is said to have occurred on April 4, 2022. Investigators have released images of a male and female who may be able to assist with enquiries. Anyone with information is urged to contact Senior Constable Lane at the Horsham Police Station on 5382 9200 and quote incident number 220108836 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at https://bddy.me/3v3JCEi READ MORE: If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/7889c205-1314-48c7-9b5d-aa5d4482aecc.jpg/r0_5_349_202_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg