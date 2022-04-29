recommended,

A warm welcome to all our new babies! Read the full magazine HERE A new baby is a wonderful event; a joy for parents and grandparents alike. To say welcome and to help celebrate the arrival in your family, our Parenting & Early Childhood Magazine is a wonderful memento of the occasion and a keepsake for the year your baby was born. As they go through life, you may find this year's babies will form an intricate weave in the pattern of their lives, and help make a strong foundation for the next generation of locals in the Wimmera & Grampians Region. In our magazine you'll find some helpful information to assist with navigating these early years, however the babies are the stars of the show, so enjoy our two page spread of their beautiful faces! You'll also meet Stephanie Winfield, a mum motivated to make a difference in women's lives. Steph has established fitness classes to help mums and mums-to-be stay in shape. "I have had two children, and during my pregnancies I found that even medical professionals would deter me from exercising too strenuously, regardless of my fitness levels," said Steph. "I knew it was okay to continue the way I was going, so I thought other women may feel the same." Read more about Steph's journey and what she has to offer on page 13. On page 12 you'll also read about another local who has a passion for all things parenting and early childhood. Rachel Munro is a well known face at Just Juniors Horsham and her love of babies and children is evident in both her work at the store and her career as a teacher. "I've been working at Just Juniors in a part-time role since the end of 2019. Prior to this I supported Trish, my Mum, in opening 'Simply Baby' in our Toyworld Hamilton store. So I've been working with prams and nursery since 2009," said Rachel. "I'm now in a full time teaching position, which I love, but I'm very passionate about Just Juniors and can't stay away so I'm here just about every Saturday to work!" Read the full story and more HERE

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168485153/c58117c0-0c1b-4455-bb6d-a7ff40a0e74d.jpg/r3_272_5327_3280_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg