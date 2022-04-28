news, local-news,

Nhill Tigers' will welcome Retired AFL star Dale Thomas for a one-off appearance in 2022, after the club selected him with pick eight in the inaugural Carlton Draft on Wednesday night. Following his selection, a jovial Thomas was quick to shift the focus toward his potential impact off the field, rather than on. READ MORE: "Well I didn't Google map how far it is but I did Google map Nhill nightlife. The old time dance club apparently is the only night spot we can head to," Thomas joked on Fox Footy. "So if you are in Nhill strap yourselves in because don't worry about what's happening on the field, I will tear the back end out of that joint in no time. "Come from everywhere, I think Horsham's about a fifty minute drive; get an Uber drop the car off. "Don't worry about the game I'll probably have thirty and kick five, get to half time and reassess and then we'll go out after that." Thomas played 258 AFL games between 2006-2019 (157 for Collingwood and 101 for Carlton), was a member of Collingwood's 2010 premiership side and was also selected in the All Australian side that same year. Although his fitness may not be what it used to be, Nhill Senior football coach Trevor Albrecht was thrilled to have Thomas onboard for a match. "I think we will get something out of Daisy Thomas. He'll give us plenty after the game by the sounds of it," Albrecht said. "I think it'll be huge I think, it's going to be very interesting to see the numbers through the gate I reckon. "There'll be people coming from everywhere for it. I was on the League Board when Lee Montagna played for Ararat in a Good Friday game and I reckon the gate doubled." As for where he sees the 34-year-old playing, Albrecht suggested the attacking half of the ground. "He's known as a forward half forward and he's probably light on fitness so he's probably not going to play on-ball," he said. "I'd be thinking in the forward half somewhere." In addition to Thomas' appearance, Nhill will also receive $5000 cash and two Carlton Draught tents to use for the crowd. 2008 premiership Hawk Ben Dixon will also make the trek up to perform hosting duties. The date which Thomas will feature for the Tigers has yet to be confirmed, however Albrecht said Nhill had sent proposed dates. MORE NEWS: "Obviously its got to be a game at home and before a certain date, I think it's before July 30 or something like that," he said. "It's got to be something that we believe we're going to be competitive in. I would think that we would have to know within the next week or so, so we can pump it advertising wise." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/df1879a8-e60b-4adc-a15a-a6a7faea7db3.jpeg/r1272_457_5225_2690_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg