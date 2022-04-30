news, local-news,

THE Wimmera Hospice Care Auxiliary is selling locally grown Chrysanthemums for fundraising. Bunches will be available until May 7 at the Horsham Plaza and at 68 Natimuk road. A spokes person for the Auxiliary said it was an honour to fundraise for the Wimmera Hospice Care. "We are delighted to be able to provide these beautiful blooms for the mums and grandmothers' of Horsham," they said. READ MORE: Clubs feeling the strain of COVID-19 spread "It is such a simple and lovely way to say thank you. It is also a wonderful support to the auxiliary's fundraising. "The auxiliary is so grateful to those who have grown and provided these beautiful chrysanthemums for us to use in our fundraising." All funds raised are used to provide much-needed medical equipment for those who wish to palliate at home. All equipment is provided free of charge. READ MORE: The Wimmera Hospice Care Auxiliary are dedicated to providing for those in greatest need and consider it a privilege to do so. For more information contact 0417 030 827.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/8b6dfe62-ffba-41e3-bdef-aa2eabc7bbdc.jpg/r0_106_1024_685_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg