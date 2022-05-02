news, local-news,

Hundreds of Wimmera-based Essendon supporters flocked to Horsham on Saturday to meet some of their Bombers' idols. As part of the Essendon Country Tour - celebrating 150 years of the Bombers - Essendon Legends Kevin Sheedy, Dustin Fletcher and Mark Harvey engaged with their adoring Wimmera fans outside Horsham Coles. READ MORE: Fans were able to pose for pictures with the trio as well as the 1984, 1985, 1993 and 2000 premiership cups, which were also on display. A barbecue was also on hand so supporters could grab a bite to eat. Three-time Essendon premiership star Mark Harvey told the Wimmera Mail-Times that it had been "sensational" to bring the cups back to the people. "They don't get a chance to do this sort of thing and we're celebrating our 150th year in the competition and it's been a great initiative by the club," Harvey said. "Wherever we go there's two, three, 400 people and we've been on the road now for a couple of days and we'll continue on tomorrow to Warrnambool and finish up at the Bulldogs game tomorrow afternoon. "So it's been remarkable really, we're not playing that well ourselves but it's good to see all the people that want to come out and say hello and put on their Essendon gear and get photos with the Cups." As well as current Essendon young gun Benn Hobbs coming from Horsham, the Wimmera has an extensive history with the Bombers. The region formed part of the Bombers' recruiting zone in the 1970s and 1980s and as such numerous Wimmera talents went onto forge successful careers at the Bombers. Players including Tim Watson, Shane Heard, Dean Wallis, Merv Neagle all won premierships with the Bombers after growing up in the Wimmera. Harvey acknowledged this relationship and also spoke of his own special connection with the area. "I used to come up here a lot," he said. "There's a couple of brothers called the Wilson brothers down at Kalkee and I used to come up here a lot as a kid and obviously a lot of players came through Essendon, whether it be Under 19s in those days or our seconds or in fact our seniors. MORE NEWS: "I have fond memories of Horsham and love coming back and catching up with those guys. "I used to go to Minyip as a kid too. I had relatives that had a farm up there too. "In many ways it is (a homecoming) It's like a reunion coming back here. "We've got the bus, we feel like a rock band. Sheeds is the lead singer obviously, Dustin's on the guitar and I'm on the drums." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

