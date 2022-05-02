Horsham ambos record faster response times as demand continues

news, local-news,

AMBULANCE Victoria hope to shorten response times in Horsham thanks to a new recruitment drive boosting the state's paramedics. Ambulance Victoria Grampians acting regional director Peter Jenkins said the latest performance data for the third quarter of 2021/22 shows a slight improvement in state-wide ambulance times to critical emergencies, despite an increase in demand. In the Horsham local government area, there was a 13.1 per cent increase in Code 1 caseload from the same time in the past year. Paramedics attended 73.5 per cent of Code 1 patients in Horsham within 15 minutes - compared with 79.1 per cent at the same time in the past year. READ MORE: Mr Jenkins said to help respond to this increasing demand, Ambulance Victoria recruited 700 paramedics in 2021 - its single largest annual recruitment ever. "This recruitment drive continues with 174 paramedics already on board so far this year to help get more ambulances on the road and to patients quicker," Mr Jenkins said. "And the Victorian Government's $35 million boost early this year has fast-tracked the recruitment of another 120 paramedics, who will all start their inductions with Ambulance Victoria in May. "I welcome all our new graduates and already experienced paramedics and wish them the best for long and rewarding careers at Ambulance Victoria." The average Code 1 response time in Horsham was 13 minutes and 42 seconds. Response times were faster in the Horsham major population centre with ambulances reaching 82.8 per cent of Code 1 patients within 15 minutes with an average response time of 11 minutes and 57 seconds. Of the new 57 graduates paramedics starting on May 2, three will go to branches in the Grampians Region, including Horsham. While graduate paramedics become fully qualified over the course of the year, professional development and education will continue throughout their careers to ensure patients receive the very best care. OTHER NEWS: The remainder of the 120 new paramedics will start their induction with Ambulance Victoria on May 30. Mr Jenkins said the challenge of the Omicron variant and furloughed healthcare workers meant the health system remained under significant and sustained stress. "We remain very busy, attending around 1800 to 2000 cases a day across Victoria, and ask community members to help us by saving Triple Zero (000) for emergencies," Mr Jenkins said. "While ambulances are always provided to patients when required, about one in five calls to Triple Zero (000) do not need an emergency ambulance response. "GPs and pharmacists can provide non-urgent care and Nurse-On-Call (1300 60 60 24) offers free medical advice 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, if your condition is not life-threatening. "Some people hesitate to call 000 because they're not sure if their situation is an emergency. If in doubt, always call Triple Zero (000) and the trained call taker will help and direct you." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

